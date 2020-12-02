Monterey High’s annual tournament this week was canceled because of COVID-19.
“The virus is running around the community, and we have some school administrators out,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. “And right now the LHSAA has put out an order saying we cannot practice after school. It’s hard to play a game after being out for two weeks.
Monterey had to cancel games the week before Thanksgiving because of a player testing positive for Covid-19.
The Wolves were scheduled to play Georgetown and Avoyelles Charter.
Teams that were scheduled to compete in the Monterey Tournament were Monterey, Cathedral, Harrisonburg and Central of Larto.
“It’s disappointing,” Richard said. “But we just feel this is the best thing to do.”
Monterey is scheduled to play at Dodson High on Monday and host LaSalle High School on December 10.
“We’re just taking it week by week,” Richard said.
