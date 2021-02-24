Monterey High and Delta Charter boys basketball teams begin first-round playoff action Friday. Monterey, the No. 16 seed, hosts No. 17 Lacassine.
The contest will be played at Vidalia High because Monterey's gym is not big enough to host a playoff game. Monterey has just begun construction of a new, bigger gym which is expected .to be completed by early Fall.
It's the third straight year Monterey is hosting a playoff game at another gym. The Wolves lost to Anacoco 59-52 in Vidalia in a Class B first-round playoff game two years ago.
"We want to win a playoff game in the parish," said Monterey head coach Eric Richard.
Monterey is 14-4 on the season. The Wolves have had to cancel five games because of COVID-19, and canceled a tune-up game Friday against Hornbeck that was going to be played at Louisiana College because of a winter storm.
"We're still kind of digging out from the storm," Richard said. "It's just another thing to deal with this season. But the main thing is we're playing."
Lacassine is 14-11. "They are smaller than us, but very quick," Richard said. "They play up-tempo. They are very aggressive and try to make you play fast. We don't mind playing a little fast, but it's going to come down to who controls the tempo. We have to take advantage of our size."
The winner of the Monterey-Lacassine game travels to No. 1 Anacoco, which received a first-round bye.
Delta Charter, the No 21 seed, visits Block, which is seeded No. 12, on Friday at 6 p.m. in Jonesville.
The Storm defeated Block 51-37 in the first game of the season in Ferriday on December 1. The second game scheduled for two weeks later in Jonesville was cancelled because of COVID-19.
"They are a much different team now," said Delta Charter boys coach Geary Crawford. "Their best players were playing football at the time. They have just as good athletes as anybody we played this year. But we'll be ready. It's a new season and everyone is starting the same."
Delta Charter snapped a seven-game losing streak with a thrilling 49-48 win over Cedar Creek in its final regular season game.
The Storm has had four game canceled during the season because of COVID-19.
The winner of the Delta Charter-Block game faces No. 5 Oak Grove, which received a first-round bye. Oak Grove competes in Delta Charter’s district
