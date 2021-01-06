Monterey High swept Central of Larto for the second time this season as the Lady Wolves defeated the Lady Panthers 55-30, while the boys cruised to a 65-17 win.

"It was good to knock some rust off," said Monterey High coach Eric Richard.

Allie Lipsey led the Lady Wolves with 25 points.

For the boys, Phillip Atkins scored 15 points, Ethan Clark and Tyler Boyette added 10 points each.

Monterey plays at Pitkin Thursday before traveling to University in Alexandria on Friday.

 

 

Delta Charter drops two

 

Delta Charter boys and girls opened District 2-1A play at Oak Grove Tuesday with both teams coming up on the short end of the score.

Delta Charter's girls lost 45-39 to the Lady Tigers, while the boys fell 50-31.

Shively Blaney netted 26 for the Lady Storm.

Delta Charter hosts St. Frederick Thursday before traveling to Tensas Parish Saturday.

 

