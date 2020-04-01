They finished the regular season as the ninth-best team in Class B. But there's no denying the smartest team in girls basketball.
Monterey High placed nine girls on the Louisiana High School Athletic Association All-Academic Class B team.
Every senior girl on the basketball team made the All-Academic Team.
Those honored include Andy Gray, Sarah Jane Gray and Harlie Murray, who were named to the All-Academic Composite Team which comprises all basketball players in every class posting 4.0 grade point averages.
"That is an awesome accomplishment," said Monterey girls basketball coach Cary Shively. "I'm proud of our kids to be able to play sports while taking care of their studies. That's the reason they go to school. They are able to practice, play and travel and keep their grades up. It says a lot about these girls. And they also took college courses as juniors."
Trey Boyd of Monterey was also on the boys All-Academic Composite Team with a 4.0 GPA and represents the Wolves on the Class B team.
Also named to the girls All-Academic Team from Monterey were Kayleigh Mount (3.8421, Sara Beard (3.7894). Avery Cupit (3.7105), Emily Guillot (3.6842), Isabella Smith (3.6666) and Jessica Woodrum (3.5000).
Vidalia High's Roderick "Rayjay" Ransom was named to the Class 2A All-Academic boys team with a 3.8378 GPA.
Ferriday High's Tierra Spurs was named to the Class 2A All-Academic Team with a 3.8421 GPA.
Spurs was also named All-District 2-2A Most Valuable Player.
