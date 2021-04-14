Monterey’s baseball team defeated Block 9-2 Monday as Ethan Clark held the Bears to five hits, striking out 10.
“Whenever Ethan is on the mound, we have a chance,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard, who has had to continuously shuffle his lineup because of injuries.
J.J. Farris led the Wolves at the plate with two hits.
Monterey plays at Forest Thursday.
Monterey fell to University Academy 12-0 Thursday as UA pitcher Tucker Simpson held the Wolves to three hits.
The 8-10 Wolves are ranked No. 19 in the Class B power rankings.
“We’ve never been able to be fluid because of the shuffling around,” Richard said. “It has given other kids opportunities. Right now we’re battling through it.”
