Monterey downs Rapides By Joey Martin Mar 22, 2023 After dropping its first three games, Monterey High's baseball team picked up its fourth win in five outings, defeated Rapides 8-2 in Alexandria Thursday.The Wolves defeated Rapides 8-5 in Monterey two days earlier."That was probably the cleanest game we've played this year," said Monterey head coach Eric Richard of Thursday's win. It was a good win for us. Rapides has a good baseball team." The Wolves, 4-5, are at No. 22 in Division V non-select.Colby Barfoot got the win on the mound, going 4 1/3 innings.Ethan Blount led the Wolves at the plate with three hits. Colby Barfoot and Bryce Barfoot had two hits each.Monterey fell to Caldwell 11-1 in Columbia Friday in the Jena Tournament.Bryce Barfoot had two hits in the loss.Monterey hosted Grace Christian Tuesday. The results of that game are in today's A section.The Wolves play at Grace Christian in Alexandria Thursday and host Family Community Christian Friday.
