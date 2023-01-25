Monterey dropped a pair of games at Avoyelles Charter Friday.
Monterey’s boys fell to the Vikings 60-44.
The Lady Wolves fell 51-33.
“They are both very good basketball teams,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. “I thought we played good enough to be in the game. “We were down 10 at halftime and nine at the start of the fourth quarter in the boys game. They went on a run then.”
Jack Magoun led Monterey with 18 points.
Avoyelles Charter’s only loss of the season was to 5A Southwood. They have recorded wins over Natchitoches Central, Alexandria Senior High, Winfield, Delhi and Marksville.
Avoyelles Charter, 25-1, is ranked No. 1 in Division IV select.
Monterey’s boys, 10-8, are now ranked No. 29 in Division IV non-select.
Monterey will not be in the same playoff bracket with Avoyelles Charter.
The top 28 advance to the playoffs.
“Looking at the rest of our schedule, we should be able to make the playoffs, and end up in the mid-20s,” Richard said. “But we have to take care of business.”
The Lady Wolves were led by Macee Green with 15 points, while Addie LaCaze added 10.
They Lady Wolves are ranked No. 36 at 10-7.
Monterey plays at Rapides Friday.
Monterey hosts University Academy Country Day Tuesday.
Monterey’s boys will be looking for revenge after falling to University in Alexandria. The Wolves host Georgetown February 2 in a game postponed earlier by stormy weather.
