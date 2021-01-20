Monterey's boys saw a 16-point halftime lead evaporate in the second half as the Wolves fell to Cathedral 45-35 Thursday in Natchez.
Monterey led 10-7 after the first period before outscoring the Green Wave 17-4 in the second quarter for a 27-11 halftime lead.
Cathedral outscored Monterey 13-4 in the third quarter and tied the game early in the final period before posting the win.
Calan McCartney led Monterey with 12 points.
Monterey has been without a starter for two weeks because of COVID-19 contact tracing.
"I was disappointed," said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. "Sometimes there are things you can't explain. They came out in the second half, hit a couple of shots and got the momentum. We stopped rebounding and defending. But Cathedral deserved to win the game This is a good group and I know they will bounce back. This was not the norm for us."
The Lady Wolves fell to Cathedral 31-21.
Allie Lipsey led Monterey with 14 points.
The Lady Wave led 9-5 after one period and 21-15 at halftime.
Monterey outscored Cathedral 4-0 in the third period.
Cate Drane led Cathedral with 17 points.
Monterey's boys defeated University Academy 49-31
Ethan Clark scored 11 while Cole Centini added 10.
The Lady Wolves fell to Avoyelles Charter 61-23 on Friday.
Lipsey led the Lady Wolves with seven points.
"Our youthfulness is being exposed at this time," Richard said.
Monterey travels to Grace Christian Friday.
