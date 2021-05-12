Top-rated Choudrant High scored one run in the bottom of the fifth to hold off a feisty No. 20 Monterey 1-0 in a Class B state semifinal matchup in Sulphur Tuesday.
“It was one of those deals where you just had the feeling whoever scored first was going to win this game,” said Monterey coach Eric Richard. “We had some opportunities. We got runners to third base twice, but couldn’t get a passed ball or hit to get that run.”
Monterey advanced to the semifinals with a 1-0 win over defending state champion Pitkin.
“It was another nail-biter,” Richard said.
Monterey pitcher Ethan Clark, who has been phenomenal in the playoffs, held the Aggies to four hits.
Braden Jones and Brandon Carter combined to keep Monterey scoreless in the contest, totaling 16 strikeouts in the game.
“They were as good as advertised,” Richard said.
Kerry King and Jake Crawford had Monterey’s two hits.
Monterey advanced to the semifinals by defeating No. 13 Mt. Hermon, No. 4 Zwolle and No. 12 Pitkin.
“This team will be remembered forever by the people of Monterey,” Richard said.
Choudrant, which has won 29 straight games, will face No. 3 Elizabeth in the Class B finals on Saturday.
Elizabeth defeated No. 2 Anacoco 4-1.
