Monterey falls in Regionals By Joey Martin May 4, 2022 May 4, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago After reaching the Class B semifinals last year, the Monterey Wolves were eliminated in the regionals Monday, falling Anacoco 12-5 in Monterey.The Wolves, the No. 6 seed, finishes its season at 12-5.Anacoco travels to Florien, which upset No. 3 Zwolle 2-1. "Our baseball program is headed in the right direction," said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. "We've got a good core coming back and we're going to continue to develop our younger kids."Richard said Anacoco was the better team on Monday. "They made every play they needed to make to keep us from getting back in the game," he said. "We just weren't able to put enough pressure on them. Jake Crawford connected on a 3-run home run and singled in his final game as a Monterey Wolf."We just didn't have the consistency we needed in a lot of areas this year," Richard said. "But we'll be back."
