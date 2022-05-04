After reaching the Class B semifinals last year, the Monterey Wolves were eliminated in the regionals Monday, falling Anacoco 12-5 in Monterey.

The Wolves, the No. 6 seed, finishes its season at 12-5.

Anacoco travels to Florien, which upset No. 3 Zwolle 2-1.

“Our baseball program is headed in the right direction,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. “We’ve got a good core coming back and we’re going to continue to develop our younger kids.”

Richard said Anacoco was the better team on Monday.

“They made every play they needed to make to keep us from getting back in the game,” he said.  

“We just weren’t able to put enough pressure on them. 

Jake Crawford connected on a 3-run home run and singled in his final game as a Monterey Wolf.

“We just didn’t have the consistency we needed in a lot of areas this year,” Richard said. “But we’ll be back.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.