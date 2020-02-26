Monterey's Lady Wolves saw their season come to an end in the Class B regionals, falling to Midland 71-43.
"We were down 31-28 at halftime and then they came down and hit three 3-pointers from the top of the key to start the second half and we were down by 12," said Monterey coach Cary Shively. "But the girls played hard and never stopped fighting."
Monterey was ranked No. 9, while Midland, which plays at No. 1 Fairview Thursday, was No. 8. Monterey finished its season at 25-7.
"We were co-district champs and advanced to the second round so it was a really good year," Shively said. "I'm going to miss these seniors."
Andy Gray led Monterey in scoring with 24 points.
On Thursday, Monterey defeated Pitkin 54-44 at Vidalia High School in a first-round playoff game.
"It was a hard-fought ballgame," Shively said. "It was hard to get into a rhythm with the way the game was called. I thought we did a good job defensively shutting down their top players."
Sarah Jane Gray nailed two 3-pointers on Monterey's first two possessions, and added another midway through the opening period.
"That kind of broke the ice for us," Shively said of the 3-pointers by Gray. "It helped get us rolling. Our press was effective."
Harlie Murray closed out the quarter with a 3-pointer to give the Lady Wolves a 17-8 advantage.
Andy Gray, who had to leave the game in the first quarter for two minutes after turning her ankle, scored the first four points of the second quarter, but Pitkin went on a 7-2 run to close the lead to 23-17.
Gray hit two free throws and a 3-pointer, while Allie Lipsey had a steal and made two free throws to help give Monterey a 31-23 halftime advantage.
Pitkin outscored Monterey 10-9 in the third period to cut the lead to 40-33.
The Lady Tigers cut the lead to 43-38 with five minutes remaining in the game, but Sara Beard hit a basket and Andy Gray made two free throws to push the Lady Wolves lead by nine.
Lipsey hit two free throws late in the game to help seal the win.
Andy Gray led Monterey with 13 points.
Sarah Jane Gray added 12.
Lipsey scored 10.
The top five seeds in Class B advanced Monday
