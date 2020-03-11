Monterey High trailed Adams County Christian School 3-2 going into the top of the fifth when the wheels fell off and the visiting Rebels scored seven runs on their way to a 13-2 win over the Wolves Friday.
“I wanted to see a lot of different people pitch,” said Monterey coach Patrick Wells. “Ethan (Clark) just started after basketball finished and he did a good job on the mound,” Wells said.
Clark finished with five strikeouts.
Monterey pitchers were not helped by 10 errors.
“Guys get down when that happens, but you have to stay focused,” Wells said. “Errors can happen. But when you have errors such as overthrows and dropped balls, those are lazy errors and inexcusable.”
Monterey’s Jacob Spinks, who committed to Copiah-Lincoln, kept ACCS in check early.
“I could have pitched Jacob 80 pitches and we could have had a great chance to win, but it was important to give other guys time on the mound, arms stronger and prepare for district,” Wells said.
Offensively, Cooper Roach had two of Monterey’s five hits.
Monterey hosts Harrisonburg Thursday.
The Wolves will compete in the Family Community Christian School Tournament in Winnsboro this weekend, facing FCCS Friday and Caldwell on Saturday.
