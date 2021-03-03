Monterey boys basketball coach Eric Richard knew it would take the perfect game from his squad in the Class B Regional contest at top-rated Anacoco Tuesday.
Anacoco showed why they are the team to beat against the Wolves, defeating Monterey 61-34 to advance to the quarterfinals against No. 8 Pitkin.
“I thought we prepared well for what they do, but they just do it so well,” Richard said. “We did get better looks than I thought we would, but our shots just didn’t go down. We guarded well for the most part, but if you make one mistake they make you pay for it.”
Anacoco led 37-16 at halftime.
Daylen Gray led Monterey with 11 points, while Ethan Clark added 10.
Monterey finished its season at 15-5.
“There were a lot of challenges, but we got to the finish line and were able to compete in the playoffs,” Richard said. “I’m very proud of this bunch.”
In Class A action, Tensas defeated Grand Lake 44-41, while Block fell to Oak Grove 48-46. Tensas visits top-rated North Central on Friday.
