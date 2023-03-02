Monterey falls to defending champs By Joey Martin Mar 2, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monterey High fell to 1-1 with an 11-1 loss to Buckeye Monday in Monterey.Buckeye is the defending Class 3A state champion.The Lady Wolves finished with four hits, led by Sammie Duncan with two singles.Buckeye finished with 17 hits in the contest. Monterey hosts Jena Thursday.The Lady Wolves will compete in the Acadiana Tournament this weekend.Monterey’s varsity team will play Starks, Bell City and Hanson., while the Lady Wolves’ junior varsity team faces Rayne and Covington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Zoology Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Library hosts virtual review 19 hrs ago Concordia Parish Library and Delta Bank presents, “Charles Krauthammer, The Making of a Wise… Read moreLibrary hosts virtual review Women's conference scheduled this weekend 19 hrs ago Women of Honor Women's Conference will be held Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 in Ferriday. Read moreWomen's conference scheduled this weekend AARP course slated for library 19 hrs ago Concordia Parish Library and Delta Bank will host the “AARP” Smart Driver’s Course from 8:30… Read moreAARP course slated for library
