Two years ago, Monterey’s boys basketball team suffered a tough heartbreaking loss in a Class B first round playoff game on Vidalia High’s basketball court.
The game was played at Vidalia because Monterey’s current gym is not big enough to host a playoff game by LHSAA standards.
With one minute remaining in Monterey’s Class 1A first round boys playoff game two years ago against Anacoco, the Wolves trailed by a 54-45 score.
Hunter Lipsey, who finished with a game high 25 points, hit a 3-point shot and was fouled with 59.7 seconds remaining.
Lipsey hit the free throw to bring Monterey within 54-49.
A miss by Anacoco led to Lipsey hitting a 3-pointer with 48.9 seconds remaining to bring the Wolves to within 54-52.
Anacoco missed a free throw with 28 seconds remaining and the Monterey partisan at the Vidalia High gym were on their feet, screaming encouragement for their Wolves.
Monterey missed on a chance to take its first lead since the 4:51 of the third quarter and Anacoco hit a shot with 28 seconds remaining, forcing the Wolves to foul the remainder of the contest, falling 59-52.
Friday night, Monterey’s basketball team was the one breaking the hearts of Lacassine’s basketball team and fans in the same gym, although this time much cooler with the addition of air conditioning.
The Wolves trailed the Cardinals the entire second quarter and were down by double digits late in the third period.
But the Wolves tied the game at 34-34 on a three-point play by Cole Centenni with five minutes remaining.
Lacassine went up 36-34, but two inside blocks by Ethan Clark and two free throws by Conner Boyd tied the game at 36-36 with 1:21 remaining.
Monterey coach Eric Richard and Monterey fans could be excused if thoughts of the near comeback that came up short two years ago crossed their minds.
But then Clark hit his second 3-pointer of the game with 16 seconds remaining to give the Wolves a 39-36 advantage with 16 seconds remaining.
Lacassine called two time outs on its final possession, throwing the ball in-bounds from under its own basket with five seconds remaining.
The wild scramble and heavily contested finals shots had everyone holding their breaths.
The second time out came after Monterey players had the in-bounds play covered.
Two rushed 3-point attempts were not even close, leaving Monterey with its first playoff win at Vidalia High.
‘”I think we got some redemption,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. It’s always good when you can win a playoff game like this. It hasn’t happened for us a whole lot in recent years. This program has come a long way. This kind of win was huge and we can use this experience to keep those kids coming up wanting to be a part of this type of atmosphere and experience.”
And the best part?
“We’re going to be in our own gym hopefully next year,” Richard said with a smile.
