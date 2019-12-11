Monterey's girls went 3-0 at their tournament last week, while the Monterey boys went 2-1, falling to Cathedral on a last-second shot.
The Lady Wolves defeated Cathedral 55-40.
The Lady Wolves scored 20 points in the second quarter and 21 in the third period.
Andy Gray led the Lady Wolves with 17 points, while Harlie Murray added 11.
Lauren Dunbar led Cathedral with 15 points, while Ryleigh Probst added nine.
Monterey defeated Central of Larto 42-15.
The Lady Wolves led 36-7 at halftime.
Gray led Monterey with 17 points.
Allie Lipsey added 12 and Murray 10.
The Lady Wolves defeated Harrisonburg 45-28.
Monterey led 21-14 at halftime and outscored the Lady Bulldogs 17-9 in the third period.
Gray led Monterey with 18 points, while Murray added 12.
Monterey's girls defeated LaSalle 42-34 Monday to improve to 12-0.
Jessica Woodrum led the Lady Wolves with eight points.
Monterey's boys defeated Central of Larto 76-22.
Eighth-grader Tyson Young led Monterey with 12 points.
Tyler Boyette added 10.
The Wolves disposed of Harrisonburg 84-24.
Calan McCartney led Monterey with 18 points. Trey Boyd added 12 and Ethan Clark 11.
Monterey's boys led Cathedral the entire game until the Chase Kaiser hit a last-second shot hit a last-second shot to win the game 44-43.
JT Taylor led Cathedral with 20 points.
Trey Boyd netted 14 points for Monterey, while Ethan Clark added 13.
Monterey's boys defeated LaSalle 58-29 Monday to improve to 9-3.
Trey Boyd led Monterey with 23 points while Conner Boyd added 12.
“We got to play a lot of people as the games dictated,” said Monterey boys coach Eric Richard. “It was a successful tournament and we appreciate the teams and fans coming out to support it.”
Monterey competes in the Harrisonburg Tournament this week.
Cathedral’s girls fell to Grant 52-32 on Friday night.
Cathedral’s boys defeated Grant 50-45 on Friday.
Kaden Batieste led the Green Wave with 20 points, while Taylor added 10.
Dunbar led the Lady Wave with 13 points, while Probst netted eight.
The Wolves played Forest today (Wednesday) and face LaSalle Friday. Monterey travels to Dodson on Monday.
