Monterey High’s Lady Wolves were big winners on the field, defeating Delhi Charter 10-0 and Block 7-1 on Friday.
The Lady Wolves left the bases loaded in the first inning against Delhi Charter,
“It took us a bit to get our timing down with her pitching,” Shively said. “Its was a matter of time. I feel like we are getting better all the time. I’m liking where we are. We just need to peak at the right time.”
Monterey scored eight runs in the second inning.
Hannah Hitt held Delhi Charter to two hits.
The Lady Wolves finished with 13 hits and did not commit an error.
Aubrey Powell doubled and singled twice.
Maddy Green collected three singles.
Meah People doubled and singled.
Allie Lipsey tripled.
Monterey cruised past Block 21-1, scoring 12 runs in its first at-bat.
Lipsey collected two home runs, including a grand slam, in the contest, and singled.
Maddy Green doubled and singled.
Lacie Keith tripled and walked.
King doubled.
Came Duncan added two singles.
On Friday, Vidalia fell to South Terrebonne 12-2.
The Lady Vikings scored its two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Madelyn Fielder, Kirsten Grove, Allie LeBlanc and Brianna Parker each singled for Vidalia.
Grove, Abby Fielder and Cayley Weatherly each walked..
On Saturday, Vidalia fell to Franklin Parish 16-1, scoring its only run in the first inning.
Madelyn Fielder and Taegan Kenny had Vidalia’s only hits.
Fielder also walked.
Delta Charter dropped two games in the tournament, including a 11-10 loss to Jewel Sumner. The Lady Cowboys scored the wining run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Both teams finished with eight hits.
Delta Charter committed nine errors, while Jewel Sumner had six.
Rami Burks doubled and singled twice, also drawing a walk.
Jaden Boydstun hit her 10th home run of the season.
Sophie Cooper tripled and singled.
Ally Atwood doubled and singled for DCS.
The Lady Storm fell to LaSalle 17-7 Saturday.
Sophie Cooper homered and singled.
Ally Atwood doubled and singled.
Sydney Burns doubled.
“Our pitching was better, but we’re back to making too many mistakes on defense,” said Delta Charter head coach Jeannie Crknovic. “A lot of it is miscommunication. We also wanted to work on our body language. We hit the ball well, we just need to work on other things.”
Delta Charter will play in the Mangham Tournament April 8-9.
