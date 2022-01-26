Monterey High’s basketball teams had to postpone their scheduled home game Friday against Grace Christian because Grace Christian had COVID issues.

The game has been rescheduled for Monday, January 31.

“It’s really hard to get any kind of consistency, rhythm and routine in,” said Monterey boys and girls coach Eric Richard.

Monterey boys and girls are both ranked No. 10 in the Class 2A power rankings.

Monterey plays at University Friday.

