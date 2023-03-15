Monterey High’s baseball team scored four runs in the fourth inning and held off a last-inning rally by Vidalia Saturday to defeat the Vikings 9-8 at Recreation District No. 3.
“That was certainly a good win for us,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. “We almost gave it away at the end, but our guys managed to pull it out. It’s still all about playing games and getting more experience. This win was certainly good for our confidence. Vidalia has a good baseball team.”
Vidalia led 1-0 at the end of the first inning.
Monterey tied the game at 1-1 in the second as Bryan Tillman and Treyton Charrier had back-to-back singles.
The Wolves scored four runs in the fourth with two outs as Nathan Blount, Landon Duncan singled, Nathan Blount doubled, Bryce Barfoot, Lee and Rooster Wells doubled.
A triple by Duncan keyed a 2-run seventh inning.
Duncan was hit by a pitch in his first two at-bats.
Wells and Colby Barfoot pitched for the Wolves.
Jake Spears led the Vikings with a a home run and two singles, driving in two runs.
Luke Williamson collected two hits.
Clay Watts and Matthew Havard both singled.
Gage Cupstid pitcher 3 2/3 innings, finishing with 10 strikeouts, including striking out three of the four batters he faced in the first inning.
Spears allowed one hit over 3 1/3 innings, striking out four.
“We just got going too late,” said Vidalia head coach Seth Thompson. “But that’s part of it. They pitched a perfect game against us last year. We’re just going to keep working hard, and hopefully string together some wins.”
Monterey plays at Rapides Thursday.
The Wolves face Caldwell at Caldwell Friday in the Jena Tournament.
Monterey hosts Grace Christian on Tuesday.
Vidalia hosts University Country Day Friday.
University is coached by Trey Barnes, who played with Thompson at Vidalia High and at LSU-Alexandria.
The Vikings host Sicily Island on Monday, and welcome Block on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.