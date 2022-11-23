Monterey hoops hosting doubleheader By Joey Martin Nov 23, 2022 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monterey High’s boys and girls basketball teams went into the Thanksgiving break with 3-2 records.“I think both teams are off to a pretty good start,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. “We started up a while back, so the break is good.”On Thursday, Monterey’s boys fell to Buckeye 55-47, while the Lady Wolves lost 53-32 to the Lady Panthers. “The boys game could have gone either way,” Richard said. “They hit some free throws down the stretch. But there are the types of games — win or lose — that will make us better in February.”Nathan Blount led the Wolves with 25 points, while Jack Magoun added 12.Monterey will host the Monterey Doubleheader December 1-2.On Thursday, December 1, Grant and Doyline face off in a girls game, followed by a boys game. At 6:40 p.m., Monterey faces Vidalia’s girls.Monterey and Vidalia boys meet in the final game of the night.On December 2, Vidalia girls take on Grant, followed by Vidalia and Grant boys.At 6:40 p.m., Monterey girls take on Central of Larto.Monterey boys face Central at 8 p.m Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monterey Vidalia Boys Sport Basketball Grant Eric Richard Doubleheader Wolves Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Bulb sale 9 hrs ago Ferriday Garden Club is once again selling beautiful caladium bulbs as a fund raiser. Not on… Read moreBulb sale CPA 9 hrs ago TAKING HOME cash prices for selling the most trash bags for the Concordia Parish Academy fal… Read moreCPA Church giveaway 9 hrs ago THE ANNUAL Christmas Give Away will be on December 3, in the Fellowship Hall of the Sevier M… Read moreChurch giveaway COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNeville matches East Ascension's physicality and then some in second round winZachary's big fourth quarter propels Broncos to win over West MonroeOCS vs. Glenbrook features battle of streaksSchool Board member, parent square offMARTIN: Balls bouncing earlier than usual for parish squadsCrnkovic resigns as DCS softball coachSt. Frederick drops heartbreaker to Southern LabUnion stymies Sterlington's offense in rematchJudge scraps protections for police officerWisner Post Office temporarily closed Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
