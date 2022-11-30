Monterey hosting doubleheader By Joey Martin Nov 30, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monterey High will host the Monterey Doubleheader December 1-2.On Thursday, December 1, Grant and Doyline face off in a girls game, followed by a boys game.At 6:40 p.m., Monterey faces Vidalia’s girls. Monterey and Vidalia boys meet in the final game of the night.On December 2, Vidalia girls take on Grant, followed by Vidalia and Grant boys.At 6:40 p.m., Monterey girls take on Central of Larto. Monterey boys face Central at 8 p.mThe games will be played at the current gym as work is continuing on the new gym.“We’re hoping to get into the new gym by Christmas,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monterey Vidalia Grant Sport Central Eric Richard Doubleheader Gym Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Library, sheriff offer online safety class 6 hrs ago Concordia Parish Library and Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office are partnering to bring a cl… Read moreLibrary, sheriff offer online safety class LSU AgCenter: Holidays on a Budget 6 hrs ago Concordia Parish Library invites the community to the Vidalia Library on Thursday, December … Read moreLSU AgCenter: Holidays on a Budget VGC Lighting Contest judging set Dec. 18 6 hrs ago Heralding the Christmas season, the Vidalia Christmas tree of lights is in place at the city… Read moreVGC Lighting Contest judging set Dec. 18 COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOCS stops Glenbrook's two-point try to hold on to quarterfinal victoryLocal nurse saves councilman after crashNo. 3 OCS hosts No. 10 Ascension Catholic for semifinal clashOffensive struggles lead to quarterfinal exit for NevilleMonroe man arrested on suspicion of cyberstalkingFinister makes impact as freshmanWarrant sweep nets 60 arrestsOCS vs. Glenbrook features battle of streaksLayton Castle reopens to public with tours beginning in DecemberEros teen dies in Hwy. 151 wreck Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
