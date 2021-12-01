Monterey High girls and boys split a pair of close games with LaSallle in Olla Monday.

The Lady Wolves fell to LaSalle 42-39.

Monterey led 20-18 at halftime.

Allie Lipsey led the Lady Wolves with 19 points.

Monterey’s boys jumped ahead of LaSalle by 15 points, but the Tigers tied the game in overtime before the Wolves picked up the win.

The Lady Wolves dropped to 5-3 on the season.

“We were a bit sluggish coming out of the Thanksgiving break,” said Monterey coach Eric Richard. “We went flat in the second half and everything they threw up went in.”

Nathan Blount led Monterey with 18 points. Phillip Atkins added 15, while Conner Boyd scored 12.

Monterey improved to 6-2 on the season.

The Wolves are currently sitting at No. 13 in the Class B power rankings.

The Monterey Tournament will be held Thursday and Friday. 

The tournament was cancelled last year because of COVID-19.

“It will be nice to be back to normal and have a bunch of fans in the bleachers,” Richard said.

The tournament tips off Thursday as Grant’s girls face Harrisonburg at 4 p.m., followed by Grant vs. Harrisonburg boys.

At 6:40 p.m., Monterey’s girls take on Central of Larto, followed by Monterey’s boys against Central.

On Friday, Central’s girls face Harrisonburg at 4 p.m., followed by Central and Harrisonburg boys.

Monterey’s girls take on Grant at 6:40 p.m. followed by the final game of the tournament featuring Monterey and Grant boys.

Monterey faced Harrisonburg Tuesday night. 

The results of those games are in today’s A section.

Harrisonburg will jump up from Class C to Monterey’s 5B district next year following the LHSAA re-classification.

Monterey hosts Montgomery on Monday before competing in the Harrisonburg Tournament Thursday through Saturday.

  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.