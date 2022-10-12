Monterey Jamboree October 25 By Joey Martin Oct 12, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Monterey Basketball Jamboree will be held Tuesday, October 25 at Monterey.Monterey boys and girls basketball coach Eric Richard was hoping the jamboree would be held in the new gym, but final work on the gym has not been completed.“We’re hoping to get in there before Christmas,” Richard said. The floor to the new gym has been put in, but a few finishing touches remain, as well as architects are waiting on a door that will lead to the lobby.The jamboree consists of eight games, with each game lasting 10 minutes.At 5 p.m., Harrisonburg;s girls take on Central of Larto, followed by the Harrisonburg-Central boys. Monterey girls face Centeral at 5:50 p.m., followed by Monterey and Central boys.At 6:40 p.m., Monterey’s junior varsity girls face Harrisonburg junior varsity girls, followed b a JV boys game between both schools.Monterey’s girls take on Harrisonburg at 7:30 p.m., followed by Monterey and Harrisonburg boys in the final game of the day.Monterey opens its regular season on November 1 at home against St. Joseph High of Plaucheville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monterey Jv Eric Richard Harrisonburg Sport Building Industry Architecture Jamboree Gym Girl Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Ferriday Garden Club 2 hrs ago FERRIDAY GARDEN Club and Ferriday Fire Department decorated Louisiana Avenue for Fall. Pictu… Read moreFerriday Garden Club Wildlife Management Around Homes & Landscapes Article 2 hrs ago Concordia Parish Library invites the community to the Vidalia Library on Thursday, October 2… Read moreWildlife Management Around Homes & Landscapes Article Score high on ACT 2 hrs ago Improve your ACT scores at Concordia Parish Library. Read moreScore high on ACT COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSterlington prepares for rematch against No. 1 UnionOCS starts fast, forces running clock late in dominant win over St. FrederickMethodist churches mull stand against LGBT frontCarroll outlasts Wossman in triple overtime battleWest Monroe native builds on Seabees 80-year legacyCarroll enters Top 10 of LSWA pollsMARTIN: Who's ready for Union vs. Sterlington?The Ouachita Citizen prevails over city, Mayo in records disputeClayton writes 400 citations in two daysRuff Ryders return to school Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedMARTIN: How West Monroe's non-district schedule fell apart (1)Methodist churches mull stand against LGBT front (1)
