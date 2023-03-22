Monterey pair first-team all-district By Joey Martin Mar 22, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monterey High’s Nathan Blount and Addy LaCaze were named to the All-District 5B first team last week.The squad is voted on by the district coaches at the end of the season.Blount, a senior, averaged 13.5 points a game.LaCaze, a junior, averaged 14.5 points a game and 6.0 rebounds. Named to the second team were Monterey senior Phillip Atkins and Lady Wolf sophomore Macee Green.Honorable mentions from Monterey are Jack Magoun, Brandon Tiffee, Talon Blount and Briana King. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Archeological consultant speaker at Vidalia Library Mar 15, 2023 Concordia Parish Library will host a program on the Louisiana Purchase Expeditions by Joseph… Read moreArcheological consultant speaker at Vidalia Library Library lists march memorials, honorariums Mar 15, 2023 Thoughtfulness Thinking: Mindfulness & Thoughtfulness Thinking: Positive Thinking by Vic… Read moreLibrary lists march memorials, honorariums Library to host landscaping program Mar 15, 2023 Concordia Parish Library invites the community to the Clayton Library on Thursday, March 23 … Read moreLibrary to host landscaping program
