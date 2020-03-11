Monterey High placed four basketball players on the 2019-20 All-Academic Basketball Teams which is comprised of all classes.
To be selected to the team, a student has to have a 4.0000 grade point average.
Named to the 2019-20 All-Academic Girls Team were Andy Gray, Harlie Murray and Sarah Jane Gray.
Named to the 2019-20 All-Academic Boys team was Trey Boyd.
Murray, Andy Gray and Sarah Jane Gray were recognized at the Louisiana high school girls state tournament in Lake Charles on Saturday.
Boyd will be honored at the boys state tournament in Lake Charles on Saturday.
Cedar Creek and Central Catholic also had four athletes make the teams.
No school placed more than four students on the team.
“That is awesome, and we will have others on the composite team when it comes out,” said Monterey Athletic Director and girls basketball coach Cary Shively. “That is a great accomplishment. Education is the reason we are here.”
Gray led the Monterey girls basketball team in scoring this past season and has one of the top batting averages on the softball team.
“I am very honored to be recognized on the All-Academic Team,” Gray said. “My family always taught me that having good grades is the most important thing. Playing sports it definitely requires being organized and planning. I spend just as much time studying as I do practicing sports.”
Gray plans on attending LSU-Alexandria, majoring in Kineosology and becoming a Physical Therapist.
Gray said there are times when she thinks about this being her final year at Monterey High.
“I haven’t been overwhelmed by it, but there are times that I have been on the court and on the field that I realize it’s my last time,” she said.
Murray said the recognition is a big honor.
“Grades have always been more important than sports,” Murray said. “Sometimes it’s hard to juggle both, but you have to make time to study.”
Murray plans on attending Louisiana-Monroe and majoring in Speech Pathology.
“It’s kind of sad knowing this is my last year here,” she said. “There are a lot of great memories.”
Sarah Jane Gray said academics have always been her top priority.
“My mom has really helped me focus on my schoolwork,” she said. “It’s always most important. It can be stressful at times. My friends, we help each other out completing assignments and being prepared for the next day.”
Sarah Jane Gray plans on attending LSU and becoming a veterinarian.
“I’m going to miss Monterey High, and my best friend Allie Lipsey,” she said. “Allie is a sophomore, so that’s giong to be tough not having her around.”
Boyd plans on attending ULM and major in Pre-Medicine.
“Academics has always been a top priority for me and this is a big honor, even before sports” Boyd said.
Boyd said his senior year has gone by fast.
“Especially after basketball season ended,” he said.
