Monterey’s baseball team hit the field for the first time last week, falling to LaSalle 4-3 before defeating Harrisonburg 8-7.
The Wolves started late because of basketball playoffs and the weather.
“That wasn’t bad at all,” said Monterey baseball coach Eric Richard. “I was real pleased at how we played.”
In the one-run loss to LaSalle, Charlie Tarver led the Wolves with two hits. Ethan Heard doubled, while Ethan Clark singled.
Clark, Mason Wells, J.J. Farris and Jay Crawford all pitched for Monterey.
In the win over Harrisonburg, Farris doubled in two runs in the top of the seventh with two outs and got the win He also singled.
Mason Wells collected three hits.
Clark added two singles for the Wolves.
Nathan Blount doubled.’Monterey plays at Block Thursday and hosts Sicily Island Friday.
