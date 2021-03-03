Monterey senior Ethan Clark nailed a 3-point shot with 16 seconds remaining and the Wolves forced Lacassine into two tough shots to tie the game with 5.8 seconds remaining to defeat the Cardinals 39-36 Friday at Vidalia High in a Class B first round contest.”
“I knew I needed to get the shot up,” Clark said. “It felt good when let it go and felt even better when it went through. I’m proud of this team. Our guys didn’t quit.”
Monterey’s gym is not big enough by LHSAA standards to host a playoff game.
A new gym being built at Monterey should be completed by the early Fall.
Monterey entered as the No. 16 seed, while Lacassine was No. 17.
Both teams struggled early with the game being tied 8-8 at the end of the first quarter.
“We came out very tight,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. “But we hung around an dgot enough stops in the end.”
Lacassine led the entire second quarter as Gavin Moore hit a basket at the buzzer to put the Cardinals up 21-13 at half-time.
“They are a scrappy bunch, which I knew they would be,” Richard said. “I have a lot of respect for that team.”
Monterey came out with much more energy in the third quarter, as Phillip Atkins, Conner Boyd and Clark hit three straight baskets to pull the Wolves to within 21-19.
“Let’s just say I think I got their attention at halftime,” Richard said.
Lacassine built the lead back up to 32-22, but Daylen Gray hit a shot with five seconds remaining to pull the Wolves to within 32-24.
Laassine went up 34-24, but Clark hit a basket, Atkins added a bucket and Clark swished his first 3-pointer with five minutes remaining to pull Monterey to within 34-31.
Cole Centenni then converted a 3-point play with 4:12 remaining to tie the game at 34-34. Lacassine went.back up 36-34 on a basket by Aaron Garcia.
Two straight blocks by Clark on Cardinal players driving inside set up two free throws by Boyd with 1:21 remaining to tie the game at 36-36.
“Those were big free throws,” Richard said. “And Conner is really not that good a free throw shooter.”
“I was just trying to close everything out,” Boyd said. “It was a little bit of a relief when the first one went in. Those are probably the biggest free throws I ever made.”
Lacassine missed two free throws leading to Clark’s 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining and a Monterey win.
“Ethan has come a long way since the seventh grade,” Richard said. “He really came into his own this year.”
Clark led the Wolves with 18 points.
Monterey faced top-rated Anacoco Tuesday at Anacoco.
