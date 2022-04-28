Monterey High’s baseball team received a first-round bye, while Delta Charter will host a first-round playoff contest Wednesday.
Vidalia High, which won its final three games, finished at No. 39 in Class 2A. The top 32 teams advanced to the playoffs.
Delta Charter, the No. 8 seed in Class 1A, will host Lincoln Prep today (Wednesday) at 6 p.m.
The Storm just missed out on getting a first-round bye by one spot.
“We felt like we deserved a bye, but I told the guys, win five games and you are holding a ring,” said Delta Charter head baseball coach Nicholas Kennedy. “Lincoln Prep has some athletes. We can’t overlook anyone at this stage.”
Delta Charter ended the regular season with a 15-9 win over River Oaks in Monroe on Thursday.
“We hit the ball well, and only made one error,” Kennedy said. “Ethan Keith did a good job on the mound. These guys have come a long way.”
Keith was 2-for-4 in the contest with four RBIs.
Preston Higgins, Gunner Smith and Will Wiley also had two hits each.
Chase McGraw, Payten Roberts, Kyle Whatley, Davis Cooper and Tyrin Singleton each singled.
The Delta Charter-Lincoln Prep winner will face the winner of No. 9 Northwood-Lena and No. 24 Sicily Island in the second round.
Monterey High, the No. 6 seed in Class B, will face the winner of No. 11 Anacoco-No. 22 Bell City being played Wednesday.
“Getting a bye is good and bad,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. “Our season has been so chopped up with one thing after another. But we’ll sit back and watch two teams battle it out to come to us.”
Monterey entered the Class B playoffs last year as the No. 20 seed. But then-senior Ethan Clark pitched all four of Monterey’s playoff baseball games, posting wins over No. 13 Mt. Hermon, No. 4 Zwolle, No. 12 Pitkin before falling to eventual state champion and No. 1 Choudrant 1-0 in the state semifinals. He did not allow an earned run in the playoffs.
“If anybody realizes what can happen in the playoffs, it’s us,” Richard said. “We have got to play good defense this year. We can’t rely on one pitcher.”
After falling to Grace Christian 11-2 on April 19. Monterey’s baseball team rebounded with a 5-2 win over the Warriors in Alexandria on April 20.
“That was huge,” Richard said. “Not only does it give us a first-round bye, but it exorcized a lot of demons. I felt better about this team after that game. We showed a whole lot more winning a 5-2 game against Grace than winning a game 16-15. Even when we made it to the semifinals last year, we only had one win in district. This year we swept Oak Hill, split with Glenmora, and now split with Grace.”
In the win over Grace Christian, Colby Barfoot had a key single, and Nathan Blount singled in two runs.”
