Monterey seniors Trey Boyd and Andy Gray have been made most valuable players in District 6B.
Monterey junior Ethan Clark was also named to the first team.
Boyd averaged 18.8 points and eight rebounds a game.
Gray averaged 17 points and nine rebounds a game.
Clark averaged 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.
Named to the second team were Monterey junior Daylen Gray and Monterey sophomore Allie Lipsey.
Daylen Gray averaged 6.3 points per game.
Lipsey averaged 11 points and four rebounds a game.
Monterey’s Harlie Murray was named to the first team All-Defense Team and as an honorable mention.
Monterey senior Sarah Jane Gray was also named to the district all-Defense Team.
Monterey sophomore Conner Boyd was named honorable mention.
