Monterey senior Jacob Spinks signed a baseball scholarship with Copiah-Lincoln Community College Friday at Monterey High.
“I attended a camp there in January and they kept in touch and then watched me play a couple of times this past summer,” Spinks said.
Spinks said Co-Lin is looking at him as a pitcher and infielder.
Spinks was also recruited by McNeese State and LSU-Eunice.
“I like the environment at Co-Lin,” Spinks said. “And they have produced some good players.”
The 6-foot-4 Spinks said he is being looked at as a pitcher, but would also like to have times at the plate to bat.
Spinks said his fastball, which peaks at around 89, is his favorite pitch.
Spinks batted .383 last season with two home runs. He batted in 25 runs and collected seven doubles. Spinks was 2-1 on the mound and opposing batters hit .151 against him.
“When Jacob gets out of school, he runs home to get something to eat and then he’s back working out or in the batting cage,” said Monterey baseball coach Patrick Wells. “He has a great work ethic. Every high school student dreams and aspires about playing at the next level. We’re excited for Jacob to get this chance.”
