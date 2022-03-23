Monterey High’s softball team collected 23 hits in a 14-4 win over Glenmora Thursday in Monterey.

Winning pitcher Briana King led the Lady Wolves at the plate with five hits in five at-bats.

Hannah Hitt collected four hits in the win.

King pitched a complete game and threw 79 pitches in the contest.

“You have to win your home games and try and steal a couple on the road,” said Monterey coach Cary Shively.

The Lady Wolves fell to Oak Hill 8-3 on Monday at Oak Hill.

Macee Green doubled and singled for Monterey. Maddy Green and Hannah Hitt both singled.

Allie Lipsey singled and walked twice.

“We actually hit the ball, but right at them,” Shively said. “It was one of our better defensive games of the year.”

Monterey will compete in the Vidalia Lady Viking Classic this weekend.

