Monterey softball hosting doubleheader By Joey Martin Feb 16, 2022 Monterey High's softball team will host its annual Monterey Double Header Saturday beginning at 8:45 a.m.Monterey faces Block in one of five seven-inning games to begin play.Vidalia takes on Harrisonburg in the second game at 10:45 a.m. Block and University Academy of Alexandria take the field at 12:30 p.m.Vidalia and Monterey play their second games at 2:15 p.m., followed by University against Harrisonburg in the final game.
