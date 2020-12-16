Monterey HIgh split a pair of games at Forest Tuesday, as the Wolves cruised to a 71-34 win while the Lady Wolves fell 43-31.
Ethan Clark led Monterey's boys with 23 points, while Phillip Atkins added 12 and Daylen Gray 12.
Monterey's girls were led by Allie Lipsey and Maddy Green with eight points each in the loss, the first of the year for the Lady Wolves.
Monterey travels to LaSalle Thursday for its final contest before the Christmas break.
The Wolves will return to action January 5, 2021 with games at Central of Larto.
