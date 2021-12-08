Monterey splits at own tourney By Joey Martin Dec 8, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monterey High boys and girls split a pair of games at the Monterey Tournament Thursday and Friday.Monterey tipped off the tournament with wins of Central of Larto.The Lady Wolves posted a 52-16 win over Central, while Monterey’s boys cruised to a 71-17 victory. Allie Lipsey led the Lady Wolves with 15 points. Macee Green added 12 and Addy LaCaze 10.Carson Woodrum led Monterey’s boys with 14 points. Talon Blount and Brandon Tiffee added 12 each.After falling to Grant by 66-29 earlier this season, the Lady Wolves were much more competitive, falling to the Lady Cougars 47-38.“We played much better,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. Lipsey led the Lady Wolves with 19 points.Monterey’s boys fell to Grant 54-53.“It was back and forth,” Richard said. “Grant has a very good basketball team.” Nathan Blount led the Wolves with 23 points, while Tiffee added 13.Monterey split a pair of games against Montgomery Monday at Monterey.Monterey’s boys cruised to a 74-32 win over the Tigers.Blount led the Wolves with 28 points.Monterey led Montgomery 19-2 after the first period.Braden Atkins added 19 points, while Conner Boyd netted 14.Monterey’s girls fell to Montgomery 51-39.Lipsey led the Lady Wolves with 22 points.Monterey plays Epps Thursday in the Harrisonburg Tournament.Monterey plays at Georgetown on Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Monterey Wolves Sport Boys Nathan Blount Allie Lipsey Eric Richard Grant Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Lions Club 2 hrs ago LSU AGCENTER Assistant Extension Agent for Concordia and Catahoula Ana-Alicia Gouge spoke to… Read more Rotary 2 hrs ago CONCORDIA PARISH School Board Superintendent Toyua Watson (left) was the guest speaker at th… Read more CPSO announces Christmas Bike Drive Nov 17, 2021 The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office will begin collecting bicycles for the Annual CPSO Chr… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMonroe woman accused of striking woman at storeRichwood woman accused of approaching deputies with knifeMPD arrests Monroe man wanted for felonies; suspect accused of throwing pillowEaston flexes on Neville in semifinalsVidalia man dead following shootingWest Monroe man accused of dragging woman into trailer, holding her thereNeville claims top honors in District 2-4AOuachita, Ruston take top honors in District 2-5A awardsWest Monroe man accused of meth possession, sleeping by dumpsterWest Monroe man accused of repeatedly disturbing peace Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWest Monroe's Arledge vents about officiating after double overtime loss (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.