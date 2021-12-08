Monterey High boys and girls split a pair of games at the Monterey Tournament Thursday and Friday.

Monterey tipped off the tournament with wins of Central of Larto.

The Lady Wolves posted a 52-16 win over Central, while Monterey’s boys cruised to a 71-17 victory.

Allie Lipsey led the Lady Wolves with 15 points. Macee Green added 12 and Addy LaCaze 10.

Carson Woodrum led Monterey’s boys with 14 points. Talon Blount and Brandon Tiffee added 12 each.

After falling to Grant by 66-29 earlier this season, the Lady Wolves were much more competitive, falling to the Lady Cougars 47-38.

“We played much better,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. 

Lipsey led the Lady Wolves with 19 points.

Monterey’s boys fell to Grant 54-53.

“It was back and forth,” Richard said. “Grant has a very good basketball team.”

Nathan Blount led the Wolves with 23 points, while Tiffee added 13.

Monterey split a pair of games against Montgomery Monday at Monterey.

Monterey’s boys cruised to a 74-32 win over the Tigers.

Blount led the Wolves with 28 points.

Monterey led Montgomery 19-2 after the first period.

Braden Atkins added 19 points, while Conner Boyd netted 14.

Monterey’s girls fell to Montgomery 51-39.

Lipsey led the Lady Wolves with 22 points.

Monterey plays Epps Thursday in the Harrisonburg Tournament.

Monterey plays at Georgetown on Monday.

