Monterey High's boys and girls cruised to easy wins Friday as the Wolves and Lady Wolves swept Central High of Larto in Monterey.
The Lady Wolves defeated Central 48-27.
Addy LaCaze led Monterey with 14 points, while Maddy Green added 13 and Allie Lipsey 12.
"The girls played real well," said Monterey coach Eric Richard. "We got out to a good lead and cruised. We were able to play everybody. I have very pleased with their play, especially considering how young we are."
Richard was also able to clear his bench in the boys game, which was won by the Wolves, 78-34.
Daylen Gray led Monterey with 12 points. Calan McCartney added 11 and Ethan Clark 10.
"We're just glad to get some games in right now," Richard said.
Monterey was scheduled to play Calvin Tuesday, but Calvin had a player test positive.
The Wolves played Simpson Tuesday, which also had its opponent unable to play.
Monterey visits Kilbourne on Friday.
