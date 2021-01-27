Monterey High split a pair of basketball games Tuesday at Monterey, as the boys defeated Oak Hill 68-32, while the Lady Wolves lost 75-35.
Phillip Atkins led Monterey with 21 points, while Daylen Gray added 11 and Ethan Clark 10.
Allie Lipsey paced the Lady Wolves with 29 points.
