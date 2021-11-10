Monterey High’s boys and girls are off to 3-0 starts for the 2021-22 basketball seasons.
“I think the girls are playing well for this time of year,” said Monterey coach Eric Richard. “The boys still haven’t played our best yet. We haven’t gotten into that rhythm. But it is an entirely different team from last year.”
Monterey opened its season with a pair of wins at Harrisonburg on November 2.
The Lady Wolves defeated the Lady Bulldogs 48-289, while the Monterey boys cruised to a 57-24 win.
“It’s always great to start out with a win,” Richard said. “And we’re always going to be solid defensively.”
Allie Lipsey led the Lady Wolves with 25 points.
Monterey’s boys defeated Central of Larto 86-31 Friday, while the Lady Wolves cruised to a 55-14 win.
Monterey’s boys had six players in double figures, led by Braden Atkins with 18 and Brandon Tiffee with 16.
Conner Boyd., Nathan Blount and Phillip Atkins added 11 each, while Jack Magoun scored 10.
Maddy Green led the Lady Wolves with 12 points, followed by Allie Lipsey and Macee Green with 10 each.
Monterey’s girls defeated Family Community Christian School 47-44 Monday.
Addy LaCaze led the Lady Wolves with 21 points and 12 rebounds.
Allie Lipsey added 14 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had eight steals.
Monterey’s boys defeated FCCS 49-17.
Conner Boyd scored 16 for Monterey’s boys, while Nathan Blount added 10.
