Monterey High swept a pair of games against Calvin at home Tuesday.
The Monterey boys improved to 4-1 with a 68-57 win over Calvin.
Ethan Clark had a career high 30 points for the Wolves.
Phillip Atkins and Cole Centanni added 10 points each.
The Lady Wolves edged Calvin 52-49 to improve to 5-0.
After scoring two points in the first quarter, Andy Gray netted 25 in the contest, hitting 12 of 21 free throws.
Harlie Murray added eight points.
Monterey hosts Kilbourne for Homecoming Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.