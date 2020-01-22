Monterey High swept a pair of games from Cathedral in Natchez Thursday as the Lady Wolves cruised to a 54-32 win, while Monterey's boys rallied and then held off a late Green Wave rally for a 48-45 win.
"That's kind of the way our games have been," said Monterey boys coach Eric Richard. "We can't ever make it easy on ourselves. We play in spurts. It seems at some point we appear to lose our focus. But I'm proud of the guys for hanging on for the win. It was a good win for us."
Chase Kaiser of Cathedral hit a 3-pointer with 3:50 remaining to put the Green Wave up 43-38 with 3:50 remaining.
Two baskets by Trey Boyd and three free throws from Conner Boyd gave Monterey a 47-43 with 1:04 remaining.
Cathedral pulled to within 47-45 with 54.3 remaining.
Trey Boyd hit a free throw with 5.5 remaining to put Monterey up 48-45.
Kaiser attempted 3-pointer at the buzzer hit the rim.
Monterey outscored Cathedral in the final 3:38 of the third quarter to take a 38-26 advantage after trailing 26-25.
Connor Boyd hit the basket to put the Wolves up 27-26. An Ethan Clark basket followed by a 3-pointer from Clark put the Wolves up 32-26 with 1:23 remaining.
Phlllip Atkins scored a basket and then converted a layup and added a free throw before Daylen Gray nailed a 3-pointer with less than one second remaining.
Trey Boyd led Monterey with 12 points, while Clark added 11 and Atkins 10.
Monterey's girls kept Cathedral off the scoreboard the first quarter as the Lady Wolves led 11-0 with Monterey getting scoring from six different players, including a 3-pointer by Maddy Green.
Cathedral got on the scoreboard with 7:31 remaining in the second period.
A 3-pointer from Andy Gray put Monterey up 19-2.
A 3-point play by Harlie Murray put the Lady Wolves up 22-4.
Allie Lipsey's two free throws helped the Lady Wolves go to the dressing room with a 25-12 halftime advantage.
"Our girls played real hard," said Monterey girls coach Cary Shively. "Our shots weren't dropping early, but sometimes that happens, especially on the road. "But the girls kept the pressure on them until we got it going offensively."
Andy Gray led Monterey with 17 points. Allie Lipsey netted 15 and Harlie Murray nine.
Monterey's boys defeated Georgetown 39-22 in Georgetown on Friday.
"It was tough playing back-to-back nights, but our guys played good defense," Richard said.
Trey Boyd led the Wolves with 15 points.
Monterey's girls defeated Georgetown 54-42.
Andy Gray led Monterey with 16 points. Allie Lipsey added 12 points and Harlie Murray nine.
Monterey girls host Avoyelles Charter on Thursday while Monterey boys host Grace Christian on Friday.
Grace Christian does not have a girls basketball team.
