Monterey High boys and girls returned to action after a three-week layoff because of COVID-19 and Thanksgiving holidays, sweeping Dodson in Dodson Monday.
"It was good to get back out there," said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. "You could tell we were trying to get our sea legs back under us."
The Lady Wolves defeated Dodson 46-24.
Sisters Maddy Green and Macee Green led Monterey with 12 points each. Allie Lipsey added 10.
"I'm very pleased with how the girls have been playing," Richard said. "We're still making mistakes, but our resiliency to overcome mistakes is much better."
Monterey's boys trailed Dodson by five at halftime before exploding in the second half for a 60-38 win.
"That second half was probably as good as we have played in a stretch," Richard said.
Ethan Clark led the Wolves with 25 points, while Conner Boyd scored 10 points each.
Monterey hosts LaSalle Friday and Georgetown on Tuesday.
