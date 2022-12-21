Monterey sweeps Forest By Joey Martin Dec 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monterey High swept a pair of games from Forest High Thursday at Forest.The Monterey boys posted a 68-54 win over the Bulldogs.Nathan Blount led the Wolves with 21 points, while Jack Magoun added 12 and Talon Blount 11. The Lady Wolves defeated the Lady Bulldogs 41-31.Macee Green led the Lady Wolves with 21 points, while Addy LaCaze added 11.“Anytime you can go up to Forest and win, it’s good because it’s never easy to win there,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. “The girls really needed that win as far as confidence is concerned.”Monterey dropped two games to 3A Grant Monday at Grant. Monterey’s boys fell 67-61.“I’m certainly not disappointed,” Richard said. “But we just can’t seem to get over the hump against these bigger teams. But it will help us down the road. We are certainly battle-tested.”Nathan Blount and Philip Atkins led Monterey with 15 points each, while Magoun added 14.The Lady Wolves fell 40-35.LaCaze led Monterey with 16 points, while Green added 11.Monterey plays at Block on January 3, 2023. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monterey Wolves Sport Nathan Blount Forest Boys Eric Richard Addy Lacaze Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Unique Christmas gift ideas suggested for gardeners Dec 8, 2022 Gardening can be hard work. But enthusiasts know that because of its rewarding nature, we ga… Read moreUnique Christmas gift ideas suggested for gardeners Church holding Christmas program Dec 8, 2022 Sixth Street Church of God in Christ will present their Annual Christmas Program at 6 p.m. S… Read moreChurch holding Christmas program Ribbon Cutting Dec 8, 2022 A GRAND OPENING and ribbon cutting was held last week for the relocation of Miss Lou Eye Cen… Read moreRibbon Cutting COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEast All-Stars rally to beat West in 2022 I-20 BowlRuston collects top postseason district honorsNeville nabs top District 2-4A honorsUnion sweeps District 1-3A honorsTwo suspected of buying fentanyl at Sippers BarNorris resigns at VidaliaVidalia pair lead All-Parish football squadNeville's Heard, Fobbs-White sign to play in-state on National Signing DayParent mulls legal action after photo incidentMonroe redistricting map delayed over race Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedJudges threaten Police Jury over funding (2)FPPJ to hold kratom prohibition hearing (1)
