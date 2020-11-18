Monterey High's boys and girls basketball teams picked up wins at Kilbourne before the Wolves and Lady Wolves had to cancel games this week because of a player testing positive for Covid-19.
The Wolves were scheduled to play Georgetown Tuesday and Avoyelles Charter on Thursday.
Monterey's girls defeated Kilbourne 44-23, while the Wolves defeated Kilbourne 40-35.
"It's tough getting a win at Kilbourne, so I was proud of both teams," said Monterey boys and girls coach Eric Richard. "Our girls are young and making a lot of mistakes, but they played better in the second half and did enough to win. The boys led the whole game, but were never able to pull away. We didn't shoot the ball particularly well, but made enough shots in the fourth quarter and had enough stops to win the game."
Allie Lipsey and Macee Green scored 10 points each for the Lady Woives.
Ethan Clark led the Monterey boys with 13 points, while Cole Centanni added 11.
Monterey hosts its tournament December 3-4.
Teams involved are Monterey, Cathedral, Harrisonburg and Central of Larto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.