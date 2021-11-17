Monterey High celebrated Homecoming in a big way as the boys and girls basketball teams swept Kilbourne Friday at Monterey.

“I’m just glad to get that behind us,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. “The game is always secondary because of all the excitement going on.”

The Lady Wolves defeated Kilbourne 55-28.

Allie Lipsey, who was crowned Homecoming Queen, led the Lady Wolves with 22 points.

Macee Green added 11.

Monterey’s boys defeated Kilbourne 58-24.

Conner Boyd, who hit a half-court shot before the buzzer just before halftime, and Phillip Atkins led the Wolves with 19 points each.

Braden Atkins added 10.

Monterey’s boys and girls dropped their first games of the season on November 9, falling to Calvin at Calvin.

“Calvin has good teams,” Richard said. “Their boys teams have blown people out by 30. We hung with them for a while.”

Calvin’s boys defeated Monterey 67-54.

“They have a point guard who is really good, and can shoot it at every level. He’s a good finisher at the rim. He scored 37 against us and there was nothing we could do about it.

Ethan Blount led Monterey with 18 points, while Braden Atkins added 12.

The Lady Wolves fell to Calivn 42-34.

Allie Lipsey led Monterey with 15 points, while Addy LaCaze added 13.

Monterey plays at Grant Friday.

