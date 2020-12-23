Monterey High completed a sweep of LaSalle in boys and girls play Thursday in Olla.
The Lady Wolves defeated LaSalle 42-29, while the boys posted a 62-22 victory.
“We’re in a pretty good spot with both teams,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard.
Both Monterey teams have only one loss on the season.
The Lady Wolves defeated LaSalle 38-37 in their first meeting.
“That was probably the best the girls have played this year,” Richard said of the Thursday win.
Allie Lipsey led Monterey with 21 points.
For the boys, Ethan Clark led the way with 15 points, while Phillip Atkins and Daylen Gray scored 10 points each.
“I’m just glad to have gotten in the games we have,” Richard said. “I’m just hoping things will settle down over the break and we can get back close to normal.”
Monterey returns to action after the break on January 5 as the Wolves and Lady Wolves travel to Central of Larto before beginning district play January 12 at Central of Larto.
