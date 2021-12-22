Monterey’s basketball teams finished up the first part of their season before the Christmas break with a sweep of LaSalle in Monterey Thursday.

The Lady Wolves defeated LaSalle 46-32, while the Monterey boys beat LaSalle 59-34.

“The boys have been playing really well, while the girls have been inconsistent, but really played well the last week,” said Monterey coach Eric Richard.

The Lady Wolves, 11-6, lost twice to LaSalle in prior meetings this season.

Allie Lipsey paced Monterey with 16 points. Macee Green added 10.

 In the boys contest, Monterey jumped out to a big early lead.

“We weren’t quite as lively as we have been, but I think the number of games we played last week had a lot to do with that,” Richard said. 

Phillip Atkins led the Wolves with 15 points. Nathan Blount added 12 and Braden Atkins 10.

Monterey plays at Montgomery January 4.

