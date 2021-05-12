I’ve been blessed to see a lot of great baseball games over the years.
There was South Natchez winning the Big 8 tournament at Smith-Wills Stadium in Jackson, Ms.; Cathedral pitcher Craig Beesley pitching a one-hitter and striking out 16 against Dexter in 1988 (Dexter players asked the umpire to have Craig remove a gold necklace. I stated it would have been better if they had put kryptonite around the mound); Huntington’s Todd Ainsworth pitching a perfect game in 1994 in the first game of a best-of-three state finals, facing the minimum 21 Tunica batters, striking out 12; Vidalia’s Josh Hoffpauir practically willing the Vikings to a state championship win over Kinder in Lafayette in 1996; the always electric Vidalia-Cathedral games; the South Natchez-Warren Central games (I see you Vick Brown).and the Huntington-Central Hinds rival games just to name a few.
What I witnessed Friday in Monterey ranks right up there with them.
The Wolves entered their Class B quarterfinal contest as the No. 20 seed.
You have to go back to 2009 to find the last time a Class B team ranked No. 20 or lower reached the final four.
No. 21 Anacoco upset No. 5 Stanley 5-2 to reach the semifinals where they upset No. 4 Choudrant 8-7 before falling to Oak Hill 6-4 in the finals.
After the first inning, you had a feeling Monterey could make a game of this against the defending state champions. Pitken won it all in 2019. There was no championship last year.
Monterey pitcher Ethan Clark, who held No. 13 Mt. Herman to three hits striking out 10 in the Wolves’ 3-1 first round upset of Mt. Herman before holding No. 4 Zwolle to five hits in a 5-2 upset, was on once again for the Wolves.
Clark retired the first Pitkin batters he faced, forcing two groundouts and struck out the third batter.
And that was another thing about this Monterey team. A couple of years ago I went over to take team pictures and the team was having infield practice. When the ball was gloved, it ended up near the fence on the throw.
It was painful to watch.
Not Friday night. Monterey infielders were making routine plays, and the outfield snagged the few coming their way.
Kerry King led off the game for Monterey with a walk, Mason Wells hit one to deep right field to move King, and with two outs, Charlie Tarver hit one to left that if there would have been any kind of wind behind it at all would have cleared the fence.
“We had some good swings throughout,” said Monterey coach Eric Richard. “We just couldn’t get the ball down the line. I felt good the entire game about who we were putting the barrel on the ball. We only ended up getting one run, but in the end that was all we needed.”
That’s because Clark held Pitkin to five hits, striking out six and walking one. And the Wolves committed only one error behind him.
After Clark retired the Tigers three up three down in the top of the seventh, a wave of emotion could be felt for this incredible team making it to Sulphur.
The laid back, calm and easy-going Richard raised both hands to the crowd, at one point letting out a big wooooo. I was looking around for Ric Flair.
The players all found their way to Richard where it was apparent the respect and admiration they have for their coach.
I have an upcoming feature coming out on Monterey junior Allie Lipsey, a superb athlete who just won the Class B state championship in the javelin throw.
Lipsey said it best about her school.
“People say going to a bigger school is better and you have a better teams,” Lipsey said. “But there’s no way in the world I would ever give up these people. These people are my family.”
Anybody at the Monterey-Pitken game Friday fully understands that statement.
