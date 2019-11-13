Monterey High boys and girls competed at the Choudrant Tournament last Thursday and Friday.
Monterey’s boys defeated Saline 50-25 Thursday.
Trey Boyd, who was named Player of the Game by Choudrant coaches, led the Wolves with 28 points.
The Wolves fell to Doyline 60-50 on Friday.
Boyd netted 17 points for Monterey, while Phillip Atkins added 14 and Ethan Clark 12.
The Lady Wolves swept both its games.
Monterey’s girls defeated Saline 51-32.
The Lady Wolves scored 18 points in the first quarter.
Andy Gray, who was named Player of the Game by the Choudrant coaches, led the Lady Wolves with 17 points.
The Lady Wolves defeated Doyline 40-38.
Monterey scored eight points each in the first three quarters before erupting with 16 in the final period.
Monterey trailed 24-16 at halftime before holding Doyline to two points in the third quarter.
Harley Murray, who was chosen by Choudrant coaches as Player of the game, scored 12 points, while Andy Gray added 11.
Murray scored seven points in the final period.
Monterey hosted Calvin Tuesday. Those results are in today’s A section.
Monterey hosts Kilbourne for Homecoming Friday.
Cathedral High went down fighting, but the Green Wave saw its season come to an end with a 26-14 loss to Wayne Academy in Waynesville Friday.
Cathedral trailed 20-0 at halftime, but Cathedral scored two quick touchdowns in the third quarter to make it a 20-14 .
“We put together good things in the second half, but we put ourselves in a hole early,” said Cathedral coach Chuck Darbonne.
J.T. Taylor completed 14 of 26 passes for 195 yards.
J.C. Harris had 15 carries for 126 yards and one touchdown
Ben White had 11 catches for 166 yards.
K.J. Washington and Jalen Moore led the Green Wave defense with eight tackles each on defense.
The Green Wave finished its season at 8-4 in Darbonne’s fourth season.
“I’m very proud of this team the way they finished every game,” Darbonne said. “This is the first winning season we’ve had since I’ve been here. We’ve got nine seniors who laid the foundation and our underclassmen need to follow that lead. They showed all the hard work was worth it. We had a number of underclassmen play quite a bit, because of injuries and such and we look for them to continue developing. We’re looking forward to next season.”
When Adams County Christian School and Starkville Academy both moved up from MAIS Class AAA to 5A it didn’t change the playoff landscape.
ACCS hosts Starkville Friday in a semifinal contest.
The meeting will be the fourth straight playoff encounter between both schools.
ACCS lost to Starkville in the semifinals last year, but the Rebels defeated the Volunteers last year on its way to a state championship,
The Rebels advanced to the semifinals with a 23-6 win over Silliman, which defeated ACCS during the regular season.
“That was probably our most complete game of the season,” said ACCS head coach David King.
AC’s first score came as Cory Sewell caught a pass in the Wildcat end zone as Yohan Thompson was bringing down the Silliman quarterback.
D.J. Stampley ran in for the two-point conversion to give ACCS an 8-0 lead.
Stampley would end up breaking his leg later in the game, while Thompson was also injured.
Near the end of the second quarter, Stampley threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Tripp Cotten with nine seconds left. Stampley then threw a two-point conversion pass to VJ Knight for a 16-0 Rebels lead at halftime.
Sewell finished with 86 yards on five carries and led the team in tackles with four.
Claven Dunbar collected two interceptions on defense.
Starkville defeated Lamar to advance to the semifinals.
“It’s huge having this game at home,” King said. “We’ll miss DJ and Yohan, but that’s part of the game.”
A week after falling to Briarfield Academy 52-6 in Lake Providence in its final regular season game, Tensas Academy dropped a 42-6 first-round MAIS 8-man football playoff contest Friday at Briarfield.
“We’ve got some speed, but they have really got some speed,” said Tensas Academy head coach Joe Coats. “We just couldn’t run with them.”
The Chiefs finish at 7-3.
“We had a bad night, but a good year,” Coats said. “We just need to build off of this season.”
Briarfied faces defending state champion Tallulah Friday in the semifinals. Tallulah won by forfeit over Calhoun (Ms.) last Friday as Calhoun did not have enough players to suit up for the contest.
