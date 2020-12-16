Monterey High's Allie Lipsey made a free throw with six seconds remaining to give the Lady Wolves a 38-37 win over LaSalle Thursday in Monterey.
The Monterey boys defeated LaSalle 60-12.
Lipsey led the Lady Wolves with 21 points.
"It was a good game that was back and forth," said Monterey coach Eric Richard. "We were down four with two minutes remaining, but just found a way to win. I'm proud of the way the girls are handling the game."
Richard was able to empty his bench early in the boys game.
Cole Centini led Monterey with 10 points, while 12 players added to the scoring.
Monterey's boys defeated Georgetown 64-40 Monday.
Georgetown's girls had a positive COVID-19 case and were unable to play.
Nathan Blount led the Wolves with 12 points.
Monterey visits LaSalle Thursday before a two-week break for the Christmas holidays.
Monterey returns to action after the break on January 5 as the Wolves and Lady Wolves travel to Central of Larto before beginning district play January 12 at Central of Larto.
