Monterey High's boys and girls teams came back strong from the Christmas holiday break as both teams cruised to easy wins over St. Joseph of Plaucheville Monday night in Monterey.
The Lady Wolves improved to 17-1 with a 59-38 win over the Lady Eagles.
The 17-1 start for Monterey is the best for a Lady Wolves team since the 1993-94 team started out 23-1.
"The girls came in ready to play," said Monterey head coach Cary Shively. "They got after it pretty good.
Monterey led 16-9 after the first quarter and 37-16 at halftime.
The Lady Wolves had nine players contribute points, led by Andy Gray with 17 points, scoring nine in the second quarter.
Allie Lipsey added 13 points.
Monterey's boys scored 47 points in the first half on their way to a 83-29 win.
Thirteen players contributed to the scoring for the Wolves.
"There was some rust, but we were able to knock some of it off," said Monterey boys coach Eric Richard. "It was a good game to get everyone some minutes. Our second unit got a lot of playing time which should help us with depth down the stretch."
Calan McCartney led the Wolves with 23 points, scoring 11 in the second quarter.
Daylen Gray added eight points.
Monterey visits Elizabeth Friday.
That game was originally scheduled for Monterey, but was changed.
"That should be a playoff-type atmosphere," Richard said. "They have a really good team."
