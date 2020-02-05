Monterey High split a pair of games in Alexandria Friday as the Monterey boys defeated Uinveritsy 46-29, while the Lady Wolves fell 57-37.
The Monterey boys assured themselves of a 20-win season for the second year in a row, improving to 20-5 with the win. The Wolves are sitting at No. 9 in the Class B power rankings.
Monterey jumped out to a 12-2 lead over the Lions and increased that lead to 27-13 at halftime. The Wolves held University to four points in the third quarter.
"We played pretty good basketball," said Monterey boys coach Eric Richard. "We did what we needed to do to win the game. "Our defense was outstanding.”
Trey Boyd led Monterey with 17 points. Ethan Clark added 11.
Sequan Norman led University with 12 points. No one else had more than four.
Monterey's girls fell to 19-4 and are sitting at No. 8 in the Class B power rankings.
University Academy jumped out to a 15-point lead in the first quarter.
"We got off to a bad start and never recovered," said Monterey girls coach Cary Shively.
University beat Monterey 48-43 in Monterey.
"We missed 16 free throws in that game," Shively said. "You have to win your home games, and they did and we didn't. We have to learn from this. We don't play a lot of teams who play full court, so this should benefit us down the road."
Monterey hosts Glenmora Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.